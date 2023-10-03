Andrew Tate’s Real World Portal Review

Spread the love

If you’re a fan of hustling, entrepreneur and YouTube star Andrew Tate may have piqued your interest in his new paid program. He’s marketed it as the best way to make real world money, and some say his teachings have enabled them to achieve that goal. But the program also has a lot of red flags.

The Real World Andrew State Portal is a platform that offers educational videos, a community and guidance from millionaire mentors. It’s similar to the chat app Discord, which hosted his previous academy Hustler’s University. The platform is intended to teach followers how to make thousands of pounds a month by using online business strategies.

Tate, who is worth millions, promotes the course by showing off his exotic cars and lavish lifestyle. He frequently posts about his travels and his luxury homes on social media, attracting an avid following of people who want to live like him.

Why is Andrew Tate so famous

His methods are controversial and risky, with many of them cutting corners ethically and legally. He openly admits – and even boasts about – using shady tricks that could get him into legal trouble down the road. His ideas about male dominance and submissive women echo dangerously outdated views of gender that should be deeply troubling to anyone considering his program.

Tate and his brother Tristan first achieved fame as professional kickboxers and appeared on Big Brother in 2016. After that, they launched a webcam business for men who wanted to talk with women. The business became a hit and made them both rich.