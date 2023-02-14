Bluetti AC200 Max Review

Spread the love

Power Stations

The Bluetti AC200 Max packs a lot of power into a small package. This portable power station is one of the most comprehensive in their line-up, with an impressive continuous load rating of 2,200W and Lithium Ion Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery. Go here ac200 max bluetti | ShopSolarKits.com

Capacity

The AC200 Max has a built-in 2048 Wh battery, but can also be expanded up to 8,192 Wh with external expansion batteries such as B230 or B300 from Bluetti. This allows you to add more power without having to turn off the unit, which makes it a versatile choice.

Control

The BLUETTI AC200 Max is operated via the display on the front of the unit or via a companion app. The display features a satisfying clicky button to turn the device on and off, as well as a menu to navigate through the settings and power outputs.

Powering Your Adventures: A Comprehensive Review of the Bluetti AC200 Max

Charging Options

The Bluetti AC200 Max comes with a few inputs for charging, including a 500W power adapter and a 12V car port. There are also two additional inputs to plug in expansion batteries.

Design

The design of the Bluetti AC200 Max is similar to that of the AC200P, with a textured black body and metallic grey edges, accentuated with cool blue branding. The 62-pound power station has a pair of handles molded into the frame, making it easy to move around.

The lithium ion phosphate batteries used in the AC200 Max and the B230 battery expansion pack are a step up from the traditional Lithium-Ion batteries found in most portable solar generators, offering more stable performance and better cycle life. They also charge faster and are less likely to overheat.