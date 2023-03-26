Spread the love

If you’ve tried standard antifungal medications or antibiotics and your bv and yeast infections aren’t getting better, talk to your doctor about using boric acid. It’s an effective and safe alternative to traditional ointments for women who have BV and yeast infections that don’t respond well to conventional treatment.

How to use boric acid for bv is an over-the-counter product available in capsule form or as a suppository to insert into the vagina. It’s used as a treatment for BV when other treatments haven’t worked and to keep the vagina in good health.

It’s also used in combination with other medications to treat recurrent BV and to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted diseases like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HIV.

In addition, it’s been shown to reduce the risk of PID in pregnant women with BV.

Generally, boric acid is not recommended for oral consumption due to its toxic properties. It’s best to use it as an inserted suppository.

Can Boric Acid Treat BV? Exploring Its Effectiveness and Safety

Other products for recurrent BV and yeast infections include tea tree oil, a natural essential oil that has strong antibacterial and antifungal properties. It’s available over the counter in a suppository and can be placed in the vagina nightly for two weeks or as directed by your doctor.

Boric acid suppositories for bv are not for everyone, but many people report that it helps improve symptoms and get their vaginitis back to normal. It’s not for the faint of heart though, so talk to your doctor before you start taking it. It’s also important to note that you should not take it if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding as it can be dangerous to fetuses and small children.