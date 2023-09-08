Spread the love

Taleoftwostrains. cc is a robust slightly indica cultivar that yields large popcorn-shaped buds adorned with light amber hairs and a thick coating of crystal trichomes. This bud emits aromas of mint, citrus and berry that are enhanced when lit and inhaled. This terpene-rich weed delivers a potent body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and calm with a quintessential couch-lock effect that is perfect for those chill-out nights.

The parentage of this indica-dominant cannabis variety is a fierce love triangle between OG Kush, Wet Dreams and Animal Cookies 09. The result is an euphoric sedative hybrid that is not only powerful but also extremely easy on the body. This strain is a must-try for any West Coast cannabis connoisseur.

The intoxicating effects of cement shoe strain are evident from the first hit, with a tingling sensation that begins on the temples and spreads to the rest of the mind before calming down into a deep relaxation. It’s a great strain for those suffering from stress, chronic pain and insomnia. It is a must-try for all marijuana smokers and growers out there!

Preventing Cement Shoe Strain: Tips for Construction Workers

Those looking to cultivate this plant should know that it can reach up to 24% THC with optimal growth. This cultivar is a good choice for novice growers as it is quite easy to handle. It can be grown both indoors and outdoors, though outdoor cultivation is best suited for warm climates. Cultivators should expose their plants to cool night temperatures during flowering to accentuate the coloration and boost bag appeal.