Choosing a Tree Removal Company in Rochester NY

Rochester tree trimming has a humid continental climate that supports the growth of a wide variety of trees. But it is also prone to damaging weather, from heavy snow and ice storms to strong winds that can uproot or break limbs. Combined with the urban environment, these factors contribute to a high rate of tree mortality. Several pests also affect the area’s trees, including hemlock wooly adelgids and emerald ash borer.

Tree services can help keep your property’s landscape healthy. Depending on your needs, you can hire them to perform various tasks, such as pruning, hedge trimming, cable bracing, and stump grinding. They can also help reduce the risks of disease and pests in your yard. Some companies even offer mulching and plant propagation services.

When choosing a tree removal rochester ny, make sure to read reviews and check the company’s credentials. A reputable company will have an ISA-certified arborist on staff. It should also provide a risk assessment before starting work. This visual inspection of a tree is done to assess the risk of damage to property or injury to workers. It will also determine if the tree is healthy enough to survive.