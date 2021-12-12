Spread the love

















Finding childcare in Murrumbeena Melbourne is not difficult if you know a few tips. The area has 8 child care centres, which are listed below. In terms of NQS ratings, Murrumbeena is above the national average, with the average centre rated as Meeting NQS. This means that these centres are well-rated and will provide your child with a quality education and care.

Looking for childcare in Murrumbeena Melbourne?

Vacancies are available at Murrumbeena Early Learning Centre. You can find this childcare centre at 105-107 Murrumbeena Road in Murrumbeena, Victoria. It is operated Monday to Friday, and is approved to care for up to 48 children. It has a four-star rating, which means it exceeds the National Quality Standard in at least four quality areas. This is the perfect option if you want your child to be in a safe, fun environment.

This centre provides care for children aged six months and up. The centre offers a fully-licensed program for children between ages two and five. They accept children up to six months, and a funded specialist kindergarten program for children aged four and five. The cost is $135 per day, but fees are subsidised by the Commonwealth Government. Listed below are the details of each service and how to apply. If you are unsure of your eligibility, you should contact the centre’s Enrolments Team to learn more about the vacancy.