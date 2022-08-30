Spread the love

The UK is home to some of the world's most famous interior design studios. Many of these firms have achieved international success and are considered the ultimate tastemakers. Here are five things to look for in an interior designer. The first thing is their education and experience. If they've studied architecture or interior design in school, they should have a background in these fields. If not, you can still work with them as an apprentice to learn about the industry.

If you’re looking for a luxury interior design company, consider Rosanna Bossom’s studio. Founded in 2014, Rosanna Bossom has worked with Rifat Ozbek to design projects for a private members’ club in Mayfair, a glorious folly in Worcestershire, and a listed house in Regent’s Park. Besides residential interior design, she also offers pretty accessories and bespoke furniture.

BIID estimates that there will be 20,000 interior designers in the UK by 2021. According to FRAME’s Martin Bennell, the proportion of unemployed professionals in the interior design industry is increasing. Those with the least experience are the most likely to lose their jobs, while professionals with ten or more years of experience are the most likely to face job insecurity. In fact, a recent survey found that a higher proportion of unemployed interior designers were architectural assistants and technicians. The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to this trend. Moreover, more candidates are actively seeking employment in the industry.

The UK is home to some of the world’s most renowned interior designers. For example, Bill Haslam’s signature eclectic style fuses contemporary and traditional styles. He has been commissioned for many landmark residential and commercial projects in the city. Another renowned interior designer is Kelly Hoppen, who has over forty years of experience and has won numerous awards. Both have an extensive portfolio of work, showcasing eclectic design with neutral tones.