How a CO Detector Can Prevent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Many carbon monoxide poisoning deaths could be prevented with a co detector that detects the invisible and deadly gas and alerts residents to leave their home and seek fresh air. These detectors can be found at hardware stores and other home improvement centers. They are typically wired to a building’s electrical system or operate on batteries and have a test/reset button. Many models have an LCD panel that displays a readout of carbon monoxide levels. URL https://www.forensicsdetectors.com

Generally, the more CO concentration in the air the faster the alarm will sound. Regardless of the type or brand of detector it should meet minimum sensitivity requirements laid out in Underwriters Laboratories standard UL 2034 Single and Multiple Station Carbon Monoxide Alarms. This means that the detector should be able to detect concentrations of carbon monoxide in the air of 50 parts per million or higher within eight hours.

Choosing the Right CO Detector: A Guide to Protecting Your Family from Carbon Monoxide

Some detectors are designed to be interconnected so that if one alarm goes off the other alarms will also go off, alerting the entire household to the danger. This is becoming a requirement in many states for homes that have fuel-burning appliances such as gas heaters and furnaces.

The best way to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide exposure is to have a professional inspect and service your heating systems, vents, chimneys and all other fuel-burning appliances each year. Keep a properly working CO detector on every level of your home and in all sleeping areas. If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, move to fresh air immediately and contact a doctor and emergency services.