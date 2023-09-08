How Brands Are Implementing Sustainable Packaging

Spread the love

Sustainable packaging is packaging that is healthy for the environment throughout its life cycle. It is sourced from renewable materials and manufactured using clean production techniques that do not deplete natural resources. It is also optimized to reduce energy consumption and designed to minimize waste through closed-loop cycles.Source: As seen on greentechpackaging.com

Reducing Waste, Saving the Planet: How Sustainable Packaging Benefits Businesses

Brands are implementing a variety of creative solutions to make their products more sustainable. These include:

Creating packaging that is multi-use is an excellent way to reduce packaging waste. A good example is this design by a company called Nut Creative that makes a wine box free of plastic. It can be used to carry a bottle of wine around and then when it’s empty, it can be turned into a construction toy for kids.

Another great example of multiple-use packaging comes from a company called Bee Bright, who creates jars that contain honey that can be turned into a candle after the jar is emptied. This is a perfect example of reducing waste while still giving value to the customer.

Some brands are even removing plastics from their entire product line. This includes companies like Lush, who use reusable and compostable glass bottles for all their body care and makeup products, and Rothy’s, who removed all single-use plastics from their products and shipping bags.

It’s important for any company looking to implement sustainability initiatives to first order small volumes of their new packaging to test out durability and customer response before making a full switch. This can be done by ordering samples of various packaging materials from their supplier and assessing customer feedback as well as the environmental impact.