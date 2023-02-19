Spread the love

How To Make Couples Counseling Work For You

One of the main goals visit the website of couples therapy is for both partners to grow. Whether it’s through self-awareness, learning to be better listeners or improving communication skills, this growth is often linked to the changes in the relationship itself.

The therapist will help you and your partner set goals that are attainable, realistic, and aligned with your needs. These can range from a simple desire to improve communication to something more complex like becoming parents or supporting your partner through grief, health issues, or other life changes.

It’s important to find a therapist with experience working with similar clients who have faced the same challenges you are facing. It’s also helpful to ask if they have experience with issues that are specific to your relationship or are relatively niche, such as co-parenting through adoption, LGBTQ+ and sexual orientation concerns, interracial relationships, or mental health and/or physical health issues.

Schedule a few phone calls with providers to see which ones are right for you. Zencare makes this easy: Simply select “phone call” from the therapist’s profile to book a time.

You and your partner might feel nervous about your first session. But remember that you can be as nervous as you need to be, and the therapist will provide space for your feelings and ensure that they are safe.

Be sure to explain why you think you need couples therapy, and ask them how they feel about it. This will give them a chance to say yes or no, and build trust with you.