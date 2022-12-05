How to Work As a Private Investigator in South Carolina

Spread the love

If you want to work as a private investigator in sc, you’ll need to comply with some basic laws. These laws are written in the code known as SC Code 40-18-20. You’ll also need to apply for a license.

Is it worth hiring a private detective?

For example, if you are an individual, you are required to pass a background check to be allowed to be a private investigator in South Carolina. Similarly, if you are an organization, you’ll need to fill out a form.

The SLED has a website for licensing information. The state also has a non-profit organization dedicated to the same purpose. The South Carolina Association of Legal Investigators, or SALIC, is a professional association of licensed investigators.

You’ll need to be at least 18 years old to apply for a private investigator’s license. This license is required to obtain information for both criminal and civil proceedings. It’s also required to locate stolen property.

South Carolina has a lot of legal cases requiring the services of a private investigator. In addition, the Bureau of Labor Statistics does not publish information on salaries for private investigators in the state. However, there are ways to save money while still working as a private investigator in South Carolina.

One of the best methods to do this is to get a job at an established firm. Alternatively, you can start your own independent agency.

A South Carolina private investigator may be able to perform some services over the state line. But you’ll need to comply with both state and federal laws to do this.

Stillinger Investigations, Inc.

170 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, United States

Phone: +18432121338

