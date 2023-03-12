Spread the love

Light blue grip socks are a must have for every sportsperson and football player. They’re designed to complement the technologies in your boots for reduced internal slippage and more stability while improving comfort and performance.

No Gimmicks – Just Good Quality Socks!

We are proud to offer a range of performance light blue grip socks that have been used by some of the best players on the planet. These are a great choice for aspiring and professional footballers looking to improve their game without breaking the bank.

Stand Out on the Field with Light Blue Grip Socks: The Ultimate Performance and Style Combination

The classic grip sock by Tapedesign is worn by some of the world’s top professional players including Rakitic and Griezmann. They’re designed to be a true grip sock that uses circular rubber elements to provide traction.

Stepzz

The stepzz grip sock is another high-end pair that performs well in terms of grip. They’re made from a premium material with an extremely soft feel and a tight compression fit.

GTE

Gain the Edge are a UK based brand that are designed to match the performance of some of the best functioning grip socks at a very affordable price point. They’re available in both a standard padded and ultra thin version.

Falke

Grip 4 socks from Falke are a great alternative to some of the more expensive pairs on the market and work pretty well on the pitch. They’re designed with different technologies to complement the grip elements, while their moisture-wicking fabric and a tight-compression fit keeps your feet cool, dry, and comfortable. They’re also fitted with a grippy silicone dot in and out of the footbed for added lockdown stability and traction.