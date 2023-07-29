Spread the love

Using FDA-approved products such as Restylane and JUVEDERM, they can minimize lip lines and improve definition and shape. Unlike the permanent fat implants used in surgical lip enhancement, these dermal fillers use the natural substance hyaluronic acid to create a smooth, subtle appearance. The results are immediate and will take on their final shape over the course of a week as swelling dissipates.

What are fillers in beauty?

BOTOX is also a popular choice for lip fillers near Fort Lee NJ https://rejuvenation-center.com/, as it can reduce excessive sweating by blocking the nerves in the armpits from signaling the sweat glands to activate. Injections can be performed in a matter of minutes, with no downtime required afterward. Other services offered include a Vampire Breast Lift, laser hair removal, and HydraFacials.

For a longer-lasting alternative to dermal fillers, they offer fat injections for the lips. This procedure involves “harvesting” fat from another area of the body, such as the knees or inner thighs, “purifying” it, and then injecting it into the lips. The fat cells that survive are absorbed into the existing lip tissue for a long-lasting improvement.