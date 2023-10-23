Spread the love

Multi-Level Modular Staging is a versatile staging system that can be used to construct stage platforms of different configurations based on event requirements. It consists of interchangeable components such as platform decks, risers, access steps and safety handrails, allowing you to build the perfect stage layout for your needs. It is also designed for quick and easy assembly and dismantling, making it a practical choice for events that need to adhere to tight project installation timescales.

A Three-Dimensional Experience: The Magic of Multi-Level Staging

Whether you need to hire portable staging for fashion shows, theatre productions, music festivals or corporate events, multi-level modular stages offer the versatility to cater for all your event’s requirements. They can be easily reconfigured into runways, catwalks, graduation stages and speaker platforms, enabling you to create a custom setup that meets your needs without compromising on strength, durability or functionality.

This innovative staging solution is becoming increasingly popular across the United Kingdom thanks to its versatility, simplicity and affordability. Known as the Number 1 Portable Staging Specialists, Unistage’s modular staging systems are built from a series of lightweight frames and decks that can be connected together to form multi-level stages of any size. They can be fitted with a variety of flooring options depending on the type of performance you’re planning to host and are incredibly easy to pack away afterward.