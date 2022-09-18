Spread the love

Radon mitigation involves reducing the concentrations of radon gas in buildings and water supplies. Radon is a radioactive gas that contributes to the environment and can cause serious health issues. To address this problem, building owners and managers use a variety of methods to mitigate radon gas levels.

What is the highest radon level in a home?

One of the most common methods of radon mitigation involves installing a sub-slab depressurization system, which utilizes PVC pipe and a fan to dissipate radon into the atmosphere above the building. This type of system is highly effective for reducing radon levels in a home.

If you suspect your home contains radon gas, the first step is to conduct a radon test. A test will detect whether radon levels are high enough to require mitigation. If the test is positive, you should contact a mitigation contractor to install an effective mitigation system. The cost will depend on the materials, technique, and the scope of the problem. However, the costs are usually comparable to those associated with other types of home repairs.

Radon mitigation techniques vary according to the type of home. In older homes, installing an active mitigation system will involve drilling a small hole in the concrete slab and installing a vent pipe that pulls gas outside. Alternatively, you can install a passive radon mitigation system by installing a vent pipe that is 3 to 4 inches in diameter.