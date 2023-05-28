Skagen Watches Review 2023

Spread the love

In the smartwatch world, the name Skagen is synonymous with minimalist Scandinavian design. The US-based brand (now owned by Fossil) offers sleek watches that are pleasing to the eye for prices that won’t break the bank. They’re a good alternative to more expensive, Swiss-made watches. However, they do lack the high-grade parts and movements that drive up prices.

For those looking for a smartwatch that has it all, there's the Skagen Falster Gen 6. This model is a great-looking timepiece that supports Wear OS and offers a well-rounded set of features. It doesn't have the best voice assistant or a massive app catalog, but it's a solid choice for those who want a smartwatch that looks like a regular timepiece with added features.

In many ways, the Skagen collection feels like a rebranding of their Jorn line, and it certainly makes sense that they’d rename their collection. The company’s latest offerings aren’t all that different from previous ones, but they do offer some cool new programmable features. For example, this model has a top left area that shows numerals from 0 to 100 which can be programmed in the watch’s companion app to show your daily progress towards your fitness goals. It also has a heart rate monitor, connected GPS to track your outdoor workouts and sleep tracking. It promises two weeks of battery life and has fast charging support. It’s a solid smartwatch that’s easy to use and is a good alternative to other Wear OS options.