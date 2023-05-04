The Basics of Company Formation

Spread the love

The Company formation of starting a business can be deeply satisfying but also rife with complications. For many, choosing the right company structure is the most challenging aspect of company formation and requires the input of a business attorney or other qualified professional. However, once that step is complete, the filing of appropriate documentation to obtain registration can be relatively quick and simple.

The definition of Company formation refers to the process by which a business becomes incorporated and is registered as an entity under the law. Incorporation establishes a legal person that is distinct from its owners and therefore responsible for its own finances, assets, and liabilities. As a result, owners of the business are not personally liable for any debts or liability claims made by the company beyond the sums they have invested in shares or committed to pay in guarantees. This financial protection is known as limited liability.

The Complete Guide to Company Formation in Bulgaria: Key Steps and Requirements

When forming a company, the initial shareholders must draft and sign the articles of incorporation. These documents include basic corporate information, such as the company name, address, duration (unless perpetual), and the names and addresses of all initial shareholders. Additionally, a memorandum of association must be created that sets out the objectives of the company and lists the names of the initial directors, shareholders/guarantors, and managers.

The number of shareholders is important because it determines the overall ownership and control of the company. For instance, if you want to bring in a business partner at a later date, you would need to increase the number of issued shares by allotting them to the new shareholder/guarantor.