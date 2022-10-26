The Importance of a Threat Intelligence Feed

Spread the love

A threat intelligence feed can be an invaluable tool for cybersecurity professionals. It can provide up-to-date information on cyber threats to your organisation, allowing you to take a proactive posture towards protecting your data and assets. These feeds are available for free, so there is no reason why you should not take advantage of them.

What is an open source threat intelligence feeds?

However, some CTI feeds tend to be biased toward a certain nation or region. For instance, a threat actor sitting in Latin America may be targeting a Singapore-based company via Europe or North America. Often, this type of feed reports too many threats from a single nation and fails to include enough global threats.

Threat feeds typically include data on the latest malware and other malicious activity. They also include details on how cybercriminals are leveraging network infrastructure to spread malware. The information is derived from various sources, including cross-industry statistics and incident and attack reports. They can also provide information on how organizations can patch vulnerable systems and update their security merchandise to keep themselves safe.

Threat intelligence feeds can be used to build threat models. The community-driven feeds are available for free. Their main purpose is to incorporate global knowledge into threat modeling. They help identify patterns and visualize the threat landscape.