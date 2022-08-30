Why Aren’t You Losing Weight But Losing Inches?

Spread the love

If you’re not losing weight but losing inches on the scale, you’re not alone. Not only can losing inches lead to a slimmer figure, it can also make you feel better about your appearance. In addition to being more comfortable in your skin, losing inches will give you more energy, fewer aches and pains, and a better mood. There are many reasons why you may not see the results you desire, and your physician will be able to advise you on the best course of action for your unique situation.

You Should Always Strive For A Healthy Weight Loss Goal.

It’s natural to be motivated by your progress with weight loss or weightlifting, and focusing on your progress with weightlifting can give you a boost in confidence. However, it’s important to keep in mind that you may lose inches before you lose any weight. While this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, you should always strive for a healthy weight loss goal.

The key is to adjust your diet and exercise routine to your needs and goals. If you’re not losing weight, you’re probably gaining muscle or experiencing temporary water retention. This means that your calories need to be adjusted or that you need to adjust your sleep schedule or improve your diet. You should also consult with a nutritionist and a health professional about the best way to achieve your goals.

The first thing to note is that your clothes will be fitting differently. They may be tight and uncomfortable when you were wearing them before, and you may need to buy a smaller size. If you’re still concerned about your size, you can get a DEXA scan or have your body fat analyzed. This scan can be repeated every four to six weeks.