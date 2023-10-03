Why You Need an Employment Lawyer

Spread the love

A good employment lawyer can help you resolve workplace disputes, ensure compliance with federal and state statutes, and reduce liability. They can also assist with legal transactions, such as corporate mergers and acquisitions. New York employment lawyers can be found through referrals from friends and family or by conducting an online search. An interest in human resources and a good sense of judgment are necessary qualifications for this career. Obtaining a professional qualification, such as the CIPD Accredited Certificate in Employment Law, can boost your profile and increase your career prospects.

What does an employment lawyer do in US?

An employment lawyer files a complaint with an administrative agency, such as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or a similar state agency, or files a claim for workers’ compensation. An attorney can help you navigate the agency’s investigation and prepare for a hearing, if necessary.

Your company’s employment policies are being challenged by current or former employees, such as a claim of retaliation or wrongful termination. An attorney can review the policy and suggest changes to make sure they are legally defensible.

You are preparing to release an employee, but they may have access to competitive information or high-level trade secrets. An attorney can help you determine if it would be illegal to fire them, and if so, how you can legally do so without violating any laws or regulations. Workplaces are subject to a wide range of regulation, from local occupational safety boards to the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). An attorney can help you assess your compliance and take steps to avoid any violations.